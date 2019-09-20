Mary W. Eicher, 88, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Signature Health Care in Bremen, Indiana.
Arrangements are being handled by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
Updated: September 20, 2019 @ 12:53 am
