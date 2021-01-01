KENDALLVILLE — Dennis O'Neal, age 61, of rural Kendallville, died Thursday, December 31, 2020 at home.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Hite Funeral Home.
Updated: January 1, 2021 @ 12:29 pm
