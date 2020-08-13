GOSHEN — Wanda Lou Reyenga, 88, of Goshen, Indiana and formerly of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away, on Aug. 11, 2020 at Courtyard Healthcare Center in Goshen, Indiana.
A memorial visitation will take place on Friday Aug. 21, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6 p.m. at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, IN. Her grandson, Pastor Shea Reyenga will officiate the service.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, IN.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
