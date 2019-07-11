Rosemary Carney By Ashlee Hoos ahoos@kpcmedia.com 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save COLUMBIA CITY — Rosemary Elizabeth Carney, 91, of rural Columbia City died Friday, July 5, 2019 at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne.Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Columbia City Rosemary Elizabeth Carney Funeral Home Fort Wayne Smith Parkview Randallia Hospital Son Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How confident are you that the U.S. is doing enough to prevent more Russian interference in our elections? You voted: Very confident Confident Not confident Very worried Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019 Angola Balloons Aloft 2019 Salute to Industry DeKalb and Steuben Counties 2019 Salute to Industry Noble and LaGrange Counties Memorial Day 2019 The Star Memorial Day 2019 The Herald Republican Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles6 arrested on drug chargesPolice arrest three in Little Caesars robberyButler Police recover weapons in arrestsHowe's long and complicated historyKendallville police seeking information about Subway armed robberyGunshot wound sends man to hospitalBusiness owners lead way for Wolcottville fireworks showHamilton schools chief recommends referendum rateClear Lake victim died of asphyxiationCurve near Elkhart River could be removed Images Videos CommentedNoble County has much to offer residents, visitors (1)Marijuana: State adding to its data set more criminal records (1)Plan Commission amends subdivision plat (1) Sunday's Life page Page C1 Top Ads KD103475 KD111969 KD112092 Top Jobs KD111886 KD112377 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Waterloo prison escapee captured Butler house fire ruled accidental Hosler Realty opens Garrett office Waterloo council seeks community input on problem of feral cats Democratic candidate filing challenged Attorney for Granger family of toddler who fell from cruise ship says company was negligent Steuben County's cash position called adequate Kendallville Public Library updates unattended child policy
