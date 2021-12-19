Betty Slone, 69, of Ligonier, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
When will the pandemic be over?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Noble County Highway Department worker killed in accident
- Spencerville man accused of child abuse involving infant twins
- Man murdered in July was packed up in a chest
- New owner takes over former bank at Main/Mitchell
- Crooked Lake fire causes extensive damage
- City denies special exception for eyesore pawn shop demolition
- Auburn woman arrested for dealing meth
- Jerry Jones
- Parkview boosting hospital capacity while nearing record-high admissions
- Technical mixup delays Auburn detective theft case
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Fentanyl remains large drug danger
- Fentanyl remains large drug danger
- Fentanyl remains large drug danger
- Mellott's 4 TDs lead Montana State to first title game since 1984
- Pool: Montana State’s run to the national championship should be no surprise after all
- Please share the good news about St. Martin's
- Indiana Republican Chairman Kyle Hupfer shares viewpoints
- 90 years ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.