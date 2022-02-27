Kendra Grace Eash, 25-day-old daughter Lamar and Erma (Bontrager) Eash of Middlebury, died at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her residence. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Have you had COVID?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Fort Wayne murder suspect arrested in Garrett
- Roots and Rocks Mercantile opens on Public Square
- Woman escapes, animals rescued from Garrett fire
- Albion getting new retail outlet
- Butler receives $600,000 housing grant
- Auburn sisters help launch Sibling Cities
- Driver hits traffic sign near Butler
- Antiseizure Treatment Explored in Comatose Cardiac Arrest Survivors
- Baby's skull fractured, man facing charges
- Co-defendants in child abuse case appear in court
Images
Videos
Latest News
- In their time of dying: Hospice volunteers needed in northeast Indiana
- Lesley Manville feels the pressure playing Princess Margaret
- Naomi Campbell 'always knew' she'd be a mum as she opens up on motherhood
- Prince Harry and wife Meghan win President's Award at NAACP Image Awards
- Jennifer Hudson named Entertainer of the Year at NAACP Image Awards
- Child abuse arrest tops most-read list
- NS 25 years ago
- College savings plan bill does nothing for most Hoosiers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.