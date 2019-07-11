WESLACO, Texas – Jose Fuentes, 85, of Weslaco, Texas and formerly of
Garrett, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Jose Fuentes
