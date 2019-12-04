BRISTOL — Edwin E. Troyer, 75, of Bristol, died at 6:40 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Courtyard of Goshen. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Edwin Troyer
Andy Barrand
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- East Noble's Bailey Parker wins mental attitude award
- Community celebrates East Noble successes
- Jeremy McKinley named new Kendallville fire chief
- Making Plays: Angola 4's legacy still vibrant to Amstutz
- Changing of the guard: DeKalb County gains new veterans service officer
- Confident Perkins key for Heights success
- Candle blamed for fire in Auburn duplex
- Albion lets street department chief go
- Malone, Perkins lead Panthers to opening win
- Appeals court affirms 60-year sentence for man who shot teen on Michigan City street
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Justin Bieber regrets racist remarks
- Camila Morrone doesn't care about Leonardo DiCaprio age gap
- Rita Ora dating Rafferty Law
- Willie Nelson quits smoking due to breathing difficulties
- Husker seniors Lamar Jackson, Khalil Davis named to All-Big Ten teams
- Police continue to investigate crash
- Huntertown celebrates Christmas in the park
- Fort Wayne neighborhoods awarded grants
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.