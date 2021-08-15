Uva L. Lesley, 87, of Columbia City, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- S.R. 9 crash kills Fort Wayne man
- Harrell gets 25 years in drowning death of son
- LaGrange man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
- Police identify Butler man as Thursday fatal shooting victim
- Former resident to be new town manager in Albion
- Flags to fly at half-staff honoring former fire chief
- Samuel King
- One person transported after Waterloo crash
- Practice pitch: Kendallville tweaks presentation for $2 million grant
- Local youth to drive in vintage race
Images
Videos
Commented
- Braun, mayor ties raise funds for county GOP (8)
- Have people lost their sense of skepticism? (7)
- Banks tapped to join Jan. 6 committee (3)
- 'Screw your freedom': Schwarzenegger calls out anti-vaxxers (3)
- We need to stop being just a Republican state (3)
- Trump Republicans eschew 11th commandment (2)
- History full of Americans hating each other (2)
- Pondering some pandemic what ifs (2)
- Employers who require vaccine are ensuring the safety of their employees, customers (2)
- Woke language (1)
- Consider the science and get the vaccine (1)
- Parents concerned about critical race theory in schools, poll says (1)
- Bicycles, vehicles: We have mutual responsibilities (1)
- Simone Biles pulls out of second Olympic final (1)
- Unvaccinated person to blame for outbreak at nursing home (1)
- Why is it? It all comes down to facts and truth (1)
- ILEARN is a failure (1)
- Busting the labor shortage blame game, again (1)
- Pelosi rejects Banks on Jan. 6 committee (1)
- Hometown Pride: Lydia Tremaine advocating for LGBTQ+ as Miss Pride of Indiana (1)
- Our ‘leaders’ are flunking the ultimate civics test (1)
- Culver's on the horizon (1)
- Don't make everything about one man (1)
- This is what Republicans said as Capitol police told their stories on the Hill (1)
- Please help Palestinian Christian to keep his family's farm (1)
- Being a Democrat is Cuomo's most difficult obstacle (1)
- Silenced! (1)
- Northeast Indiana population grew 5% over decade (1)
- Diversity jeopardy (1)
- 'In the long history of the world, this is a thing to do now' (1)
- Mississippi takes aim at Roe (1)
- Donnelly speaks at Steuben Courthouse (1)
- RAW: FL:MOM SHOT & KILLED BY TODDLER DURING ZOOM CALL (1)
Latest News
- By the numbers: Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated
- Toxoplasmosis relatively rare in the U.S. but can impact brain function
- Our Father is amazing: Walk in grace at His pace
- Asbestos, lead: Be careful, don't panic
- USA Four Corners Tour: Four friends' amazing ride
- Airport is best location for Balloons Aloft
- Companies have changed course
- The Yoders know and enjoy their onions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.