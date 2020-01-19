Richard Waring Sr. Jan 19, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AUBURN — Richard John Waring Sr., 89, of Auburn died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How closely are you following the impeachment proceedings? You voted: Not at all - it's a witch hunt Occasionally Very closely Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBedbug infestation closes courthouseAn incomplete picture: LaGrange County ranked 6th least-educated county in nationFire damages home east of AuburnFreaky Feet Pete, LaGrange County harness racing legend, settles into his post racing careerFremont responds to fire on Lake GeorgeThompson resigns as Laker grid coachCougar boys advance to NECC titleAngola student to compete on national talent showVictim ID'd in fatal fireWaterloo semi allegedly way overweight Images Videos CommentedFully rely on God this New Year of 2020 (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Metal detector use in schools varies Concrete pools are the most common New orchid stamps available starting Feb. 21 High fives and hisses Many railroad crossings in need of more protection, active warning devices Honduras medical mission is a learning experience Public access should not be taken for granted Bedbugs give readers the itch this week
