HUNTERTOWN — Jack E. Walcutt, of Huntertown, passed away on Aug. 12, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center Hospital.
Calling will take place at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home on Sunday, from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m., with calling also one hour prior to the service on Monday, Aug. 17. Services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 17 at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Eel River Cemetery. Memorials to Masses.
Online Guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
