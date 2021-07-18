Calvin Caldwell
ALBION — It is with deepest regrets we report the loss of Calvin R. Caldwell, 81, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Born on Sept. 14, 1938, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, to James and Margaret Caldwell, he grew up on their dairy farm in Crawford County, Pennsylvania.
He attended a one room schoolhouse in Woodcock, Pennsylvania, graduated Cambridge Springs High School, Class of 1955, and went on to attend Penn State University.
He spent more than 40 years in the railroad industry, starting as a brakeman with the Erie Lackawanna and ending his career as a superintendent with CSX.
He loved spending time with his family and golfing with his friends.
He was married three times and was preceded in death by his last wife, Thelma Gibson Gingrich Caldwell.
He is survived by his brother, Howard Caldwell and wife, Doris; daughters, Cindy Lee Caldwell Cordeiro and husband, Mike, and Sally McKinley and husband, Leo; sons, Chip Caldwell and wife, Zarvee, Tim Caldwell, Todd Caldwell and wife, Anne Marie; and his daughters by marriage, Leslie Gingrich Isbell, Kelly Gingrich Wolfe and husband, Steve, Carla Gingrich Bebout and husband, Scott; and many nieces; nephews; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Memorial and interment services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Sweet Church Community Organization, 3015 E. C.R. 415N, Albion, IN 46701.
