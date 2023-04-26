Floyd Yoder

VENICE, Fla. — Floyd Ray Yoder, age 73, of Venice, Florida, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
He was born on Sept. 29, 1949, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Ira A. and Ella P. Yoder and raised in LaGrange, Indiana.
A finish carpenter by trade, Floyd moved to Florida, in 1981.
He attended the First Church of God South Venice.
He was a member of the Gideons and founder of the Woodworking Club in Sarasota.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Ira A. Yoder and Ella Pauline (Schrock) Yoder.
He is survived by his wife, Karin Mueller Yoder; his children, Kevin Dean (Heather) Yoder, of Hastings, Michigan, Kari Lynn (Chris) Newton, of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, Kristal Elaine (Joseph) Medendorp, of Hastings, Michigan, and Kimberly Renee (Ryan) Fish, of Delta, Ohio; stepchildren, Steven J. (Kristy) Mueller, of Stevensville, Michigan, Susan A. (Dustin) White, of Berrien Springs, Michigan, and Anita J. (Joe) Loomis, of Stevensville, Michigan; and 14 grandchildren. Floyd also leaves behind his nine siblings, William (Ella) Yoder, Katie (Melvin) Mullet, Fannie (Jacob) Troyer, Freeda (Lester) Kramer, Freeman (Marietta) Yoder, David (Donna) Yoder, LeAnna (DeWayne) Bontrager, Erma (Ernie) Miller and MaryLou (Calvin) Miller.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Floyd at 6 p.m., on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the First Church of God South Venice, 351 Orange Road.
A Celebration of Life will be held in St. Joseph, Michigan, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Floyd may be made to the Gideons International (www.gideons.org) or by mailing to Gideons International, c/o Alan Pfundtner, 3281 Virginia Road, Venice, FL 34293.
Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida, is handling the arrangements.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
