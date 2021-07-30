ANGOLA — Frederick Lee “Fred” Ireland, 89, of Angola, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1931, in Ray, Indiana, to Russell and Verl (Houseman) Ireland.
Fred graduated from Fremont High School in 1949.
He married Dorothy L. “Dotty” Burke on Nov. 22, 1953.
He was a United States Army veteran and served in the Korean War.
He was a member of the Korean Veteran’s Association in Fort Wayne, the Veterans of Foreign Wars George Anspaugh Post 7205 and Angola American Legion Post 31.
Fred attended Angola Christian Church.
Surviving are his children, Randy Ireland, of Angola, Indiana, and Susan Ireland, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and his significant other, Jean Stauffer, of Angola, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy L. “Dotty” Ireland, on July 19, 2009; and his daughter, Debora Ireland, on Oct. 30, 1963.
Funeral services will be at held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
The Rev. John Coney will officiate the service.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial with Military Honors by the Angola American Legion and the U.S. Army will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703 or to the Veteran’s National Memorial & Museum, 2122 O Day Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46818.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.