HUDSON — Matthew D “Max” Albertson, 60, of Hudson, Indiana, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a short illness.
He was born April 2, 1959, in Denver, Colorado, to Walter Lester and Edith Mary (McGilicuddy) Albertson, and they have both passed away.
Max was an Aurora Central High School graduate and earned an Associate Degree from Denver Community College.
He was a semi-truck salesman, working for for the last 16 years for Kenworth of Fort Wayne — Palmer Trucks. Prior to that he worked at Western Star Trucks at Fremont.
He had many, many friends and enjoyed camping and ATV riding with them and his family.
Max is survived by his wife, Anna Marie Albertson. They were married at Sunlight Community Church in Angola on March 23, 2001.
Also surviving are his stepchildren, Hope Neely (Alex Hammond), of Indianapolis, Isaac Grear (Amanda Whitson), of Burnsville, North Carolina, and Samuel Grear, of Auburn; one grandson, Isaac Levi Whitson; a brother and three sisters, Robert (Lisa) Albertson, of California, Ann (Kerry) Funk, of Texas, Hope (Don) Neergard, of Denver, Colorado, and Mary Kay Nemeth, of South Carolina.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne Str., Waterloo, Indiana, with the Rev. Ralph Diehl officiating.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials can be given in Max’s name to Warm a Heart of Waterloo.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
