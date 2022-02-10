FREMONT — Donna Jean Cope, 86, of Fremont, Indiana, died on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at her home.
She was born on Aug. 14, 1935, in Branch County, Michigan, to Verlen D. and Doris (Ladd) Burk.
Donna graduated from Reading High School in Reading, Michigan.
She married Harry E. Cope Jr., on April 4, 1955.
Donna worked as a nurse’s aide at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana, where she retired in 2008.
Surviving are her children, Dale Cope and Kimberly Cope, both of Fremont, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry E. Cope Jr., on Oct. 4, 1986; and her sister, Flora Rehner.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorial donation’s may be made to the Community Animal Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
