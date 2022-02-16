LIGONIER — Deloris Janet (McClure) Chiddister, age 88, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Avalon Village in Ligonier.
She was born on July 12, 1933, to Thomas and Helen (Couts) McClure in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
On Oct. 6, 1956, she married Bob W. Chiddister. He preceded her in death on Sept. 13, 2010.
She is survived by three daughters, Sally (Kerry) Wilson, of Ligonier, Indiana, Sheri (Lewis) Kilgore, of Wolf Lake, Indiana, and Shellie (Don) Click, of Ligonier; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and three siblings, Elline Weiner, of Ithaca, New York, Lynn Beard, of Wisconsin, and Dave (Cindy) McClure, of Wolf Lake, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob W. Chiddister; one son, Bob C. Chiddister; and four siblings, Eddie McClure, Fred McClure, Mike McClure and Jeanne Johnson.
She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family.
She retired from Essex Wire after 34 years of service and later from Tenneco after 14 years of service. She never got the hang of retirement and continued to work at McDonalds for many years.
A funeral service will be held in her honor on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Sam Mills will officiate.
Burial will take place at Orange Township Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home and also from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Salvation Army or Ronald McDonald House.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.