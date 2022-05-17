VAN WERT, Ohio — Sally M. Gurtner, 81, of Van Wert, Ohio, and formerly of Fremont, Indiana, passed away at 6:45 a.m., on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Divine Nursing and Rehab at Shane Hill in Rockford, Ohio.
She was born on Nov. 29, 1940, in Fenton, Michigan, the daughter of the late Chester and Dorothy (Clauser) Carlson.
On Nov. 10, 1956, she married Eldon Gurtner, who preceded her in death.
Sally had a love of nature and animals. She was well-known for her embroidery work and, most importantly, was very family-oriented.
Surviving are three children, David Gurtner, Eldonna Wagonrod and Jolenna (Eric) Dailey; grandchildren, Brandon, Christina, Tasha, Maquey, Orion, Jessica, Joelle, Jenna, Reonna, Benjamin, Amanda, Talithia, Tammy, Amy, Angie, Tanzia and Tanner; 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Charles, Larry Sr., Sue, Jack and Greg Carlson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Gurtner; sons, Lyn Gurtner and Earl Gurtner; grandson, PFC Christian Gurtner; a brother, Tom Carlson; and a son-in-law, Gary Wagonrod.
A celebration of Sally's life will start at 10:30 a.m., on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 906 W. Main St., Van Wert, Ohio, with a meal to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sally's memory may be directed to the family.
To share in Sally's online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S. Washington St., Van Wert, OH 45891.
