Bertha J. Zawadzke, 88 of Blackman Lake, Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Life Care Center of LaGrange
Arrangements are pending at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville.
Updated: August 25, 2022 @ 2:02 am
