AUBURN — Larry Fred Fee, age 81, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.
Mr. Fee was born on Sept. 19, 1940, in Hamilton, Indiana, to Edward and Kathleen (Lemon) Fee.
He married Irene Szeman on Aug. 10, 1963, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. She preceded him in death on May 6, 1991.
Larry worked for Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne for 32 ½ years, retiring in 1998.
He enjoyed fishing, especially the annual family fishing trip that they took to Canada, for more than 20 years. Everything Larry did was for his family. His family was most important to him. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Curtis and Julie Fee, of Auburn and Jeffrey and Jennifer Fee, of Angola; daughter and son-in-law, Candi and Rod Blacketor, of Peoria, Arizona; seven grandchildren, Carlie Fee, Mitchel Fee, Jessie Fee, Jake Blacketor, Sydney Blacketor, Janna Fee and Jaelyn Fee; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Shirley Fee, of Auburn; sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen and Freddie Pee, of Hamilton and Carol and Steve Blair, of Hamilton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Irene Fee; and an infant brother, Steve.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 11:15 a.m., at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Waterloo, with Father Vincent Joseph, VC officiating.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
