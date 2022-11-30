ALBION — Susan Kay Weeks, 72, of rural Albion, died peacefully in the company of family at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at her home.
Born on Sept. 16, 1950, in Kendallville, she was a daughter of Howard Wilson Greer and Wynemia Joan (McDonald) Greer. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from White’s High School in Wabash in 1968.
On Sept. 16, 1969, she married Joseph Sparks Jr. The couple established their home in Lexington, Kentucky. After moving to Indiana, they were both employed by Holmes Lumber Company, Columbia City. Joseph preceded her in death on July 4, 1995.
On Nov. 23, 2010, she married Daniel G. Weeks, making their home in rural Albion.
She spent over 20 years working outside the home. A strong, loving and devoted mother raising four children, she always put the needs of others before herself. In her quiet time, she enjoyed a James Patterson novel or challenging herself with a puzzle or word search game. She always liked a good card game.
Surviving are her children, Cathy J. Sparks of Churubusco, Joseph A. (Heather) Sparks of Paris, Kentucky, and Howard R. Sparks and Kristy L. Sparks, both of Albion; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Cathy (Mark) Weeks of Michigan, Edward (Stephanie) Greer of Churubusco and Jo Ellen (Randy) Reeve of Albion.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Cody Sparks.
The funeral service was 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation was from 2 p.m. until the service.
Preferred memorials are to Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
