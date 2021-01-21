GLENN, Mich. — On Friday, Jan. 15, 2020, Toby Dewayne Kaufman, loving husband and father of one son, passed away at the age of 47.
Toby was born on Dec. 2, 1973, at Auburn Hospital in Indiana, to Sandra Terry (Speer) and Craig Kaufman. He was from Garrett, Indiana.
On Aug. 1, 2010, Toby married the love of his life, Kathryn (Kit) Bruursema. They have one son, whom they named Toby Kaufman.
Toby was preceded in death by his father, Craig Kaufman; his paternal grandfather, Leverne Kaufman; and his maternal grandparents, Leland and Elnora Speer.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn (Kit); his son, Toby; his mother, Sandra (Sandy); his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Scott and Nancy Bruursema; his paternal grandmother, Sue; his three sisters, Sonya, Angie and Sasha; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Toby was a lover of all animals, and all animals loved him back. He enjoyed reading, watching the history channel, playing video games, and collecting coins and memorabilia. He loved Star Wars and the Chicago Bears, pizza and cherry tomatoes.
Above all else, Toby loved his wife and little boy with all of his heart and soul. He loved being outside, like helping with the greenhouse and lawn work. He was always tinkering with the stuff.
A memorial service will be held for Toby, and details will be forthcoming. His family is choosing to wait until spring or early summer to gather, to be able to accommodate as many family and friends as possible and celebrate him properly.
Donations may be sent to Kathryn Kaufman via Dykstra Funeral Home or to Ganges Fire Department in Glenn, Michigan.
