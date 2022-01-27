FISHERS — Sue Ann (Goodrich) Miller, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Fishers, Indiana, with her three sons and daughter-in-law by her side. A lifelong resident of Noble County, Sue most recently was in memory care in Fishers to be near family.
Sue was born on Dec. 23, 1941, at home in Kimmell, Indiana, to Anabel (Noe) and Kenneth Goodrich. She grew up in Kimmell, Millersburg and Ligonier.
Sue graduated as the Salutatorian of Ligonier High School Class of 1959.
That summer she married Gerald Leroy "Dink" Miller, her husband of 52 years, until his death in January 2012.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerre Goodrich; and daughter-in-law, Jeana Miller.
Sue is survived by immediate family, including sons, Michael, Mark and Casey; daughter-in-law, Kim (Treesh); son-in-law, J.D. Martin; grandchildren and spouses, Meagan (Miller) O'Neill and Tim Barnett, Brant Miller and Lindsay Bledsoe and Matthew Miller; and great-grandchildren, Jillian and Liza O'Neill.
She also is survived by brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Jill Miller, Cliff Burns, Jack and Rosalee Tope, Mike Steir, Gary and Peggy Tope, Junette Goodrich and Joe Peoni; a wealth of nieces, nephews, and their children; and her lifelong childhood friend, co-conspirator and self-described "Indiana Old Broad" Mrs. Betty Tuvell.
It is difficult to sum up any life with words only. Sue's family is grateful for the time she had with us. We are proud of the challenges she tackled with honesty and humor. We know in our hearts how much she loved us, and hope we can share the gifts she gave us.
Sue loved rescue and shelter pets and they gave her so much joy throughout her life. If you would like to make a donation in her honor, you are welcome to at the Humane Society of Noble County.
A celebration of Sue's life will be held at 4 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
