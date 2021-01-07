KENDALLVILLE — Robert Wayne Cauley, 69, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
He was born on Aug. 14, 1951, in San Diego, California, to Buren W. and Geneive M. (Sefton) Cauley. They preceded him in death.
Robert married Debbie S. Vernon on Nov. 27, 1981, in Fort Wayne and she survives.
Robert worked for Al Gratz Auto Body Repair in New Haven for 30 years.
He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, shooting guns, cutting wood and watching car races.
Surviving are his wife Debbie; one daughter, Jessica C. (Jesus) Sanchez Jr., of Butler; and one son, Shawn M. Cauley, of Orlando, Florida; four grandchildren; two brothers, Dr. James (Shelia) Cauley, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and Mark Cauley, of Fort Wayne.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, with Pastor Dale Rabineau, of Christ’s Church officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery.
Per state mandate requirements, masks, social distancing and a total of 25 individuals allowed in funeral home at any given time will be followed.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
