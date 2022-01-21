CROMWELL — Alexander Iwankowitsch, 82, of Cromwell, Indiana, died at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. He was born on Jan. 1, 1940, in Glibochka, Belarus, the son of Alexander and Maria (Stanul) Iwankowitsch.
During WWII, at the tender age of 4, he was taken captive from his home in Belarus. He was miraculously reunited with his parents and sister at the age of 6. The family escaped the hostile war zone as refugees, and fled to Grossenbrode, Schleswig Holstein, Germany. Rising tensions and fear of another war resulted in the family immigrating to America, under sponsorship from a church in northern Indiana.
Shortly after becoming a U.S. citizen, he was drafted into the Army and served in the “Hell on Wheels” 2nd Armored Division, Fort Hood, Texas. In 1963, he was one of 13,000 troops that participated in Operation Big Lift, and an ironic twist of fate of this training exercise, had him stationed near his childhood home in Germany.
After serving our country, Alex worked for Dana Corp for 42 years.
Friends and family say that he could “fix anything” and had a unique skill that seasoned engineers would often seek his advice for the most complicated challenges.
He loved the wind in his hair whether that was driving his cherry red 1966 Mustang convertible back in the day, or his boat in recent years on Lake Wawasee. He worked very hard, but also loved to play with his wife on their travel vacations, IU games, and dancing for fun.
He had a long loyal marriage of 52 years to Jean, that loved and supported five children, 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his sister, Sina (Robert) Scott, of Fort Wayne; daughters, Danielle (Cyrus) Dubash, of Goshen, Nicole (Chad) Towner, of Granger, Beth (John) Long, of Sarasota, Florida, and Jill (Randy) Short, of Fort Wayne; son, Steve Dixon, of Cromwell; his dear friend, Sharon Hendrickson; and the ever-growing list of amazing great-grandchildren.
Alex was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean (Bowers) Iwankowitsch; his parents, Alexander and Maria Iwankowitsch; nephew, Eric Scott; brothers-in-law, Lawrence Bowers, Theodore Bowers and Andrew Bowers.
If so desired, memorials may be directed to American Legion #253 in North Webster, Indiana.
A ceremony will occur at Yeager Funeral Home in Ligonier, Indiana, on May 7, 2022, followed by a public military honors burial and celebration of life.
