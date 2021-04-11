DAYTON, Ohio — Anna Mayme Scott, age 90, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio.
She is survived by her three children, Richard Scott (“Scotty”) (wife, Joy), of Dayton; Elaine Dosh, of Dayton and Diane Butler (husband, Howard Brown), of Binghamton, New York; two grandchildren, B.J. Dosh and Kelli Dosh, of Dayton; and two great-grandchildren, Lonny Jr. England and Shirley England, of Dayton.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Butler.
The daughter of Harry and Alma Butler, Anne grew up in Albion, Indiana.
She graduated from Albion High School in 1949.
There will be a graveside service celebrating her life on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Rose Hill Cemetery, 489 W. Main St, Albion, Indiana.
