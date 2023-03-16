David Lee Ranly, age 73, of Huntertown, Indiana, died on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 2-4 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with military honors at 4 p.m.
