ALBION — Janet Marie Myers, age 79, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
Janet was born on July 22, 1942, a daughter of the late Norman and Maxine Rider.
Janet worked at Lutheran Home for 14 years.
She was a member of Wolf Lake Methodist Church.
In her spare time Janet enjoyed working in her yard.
She is survived by her siblings, Ruth (Dick) Teeter and Sharon Sommers. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Louise Zimmerman; and brother, L.G. Lock.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 10 a.m., at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes Lakeside Park, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46805, with visitation one hour prior.
Committal will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to Whitley County Hospice Facility.
