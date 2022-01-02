ANDERSON — Jeanette Williams, 86, of Anderson, Indiana, died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Community Hospital in Anderson.
She was born on Oct. 23, 1935, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Harold and Sylvia (Webster) Owen.
Jeanette married Victor Stanley Williams on July 18, 1953, and he passed away on Dec. 23, 2012.
She worked at Payless Super Market in Anderson for 23 years, retiring in 1996.
Jeanette was a member of East Side Church of God in Anderson.
She was a volunteer for RSVP and St. John’s Hospital. She was a member of Budget Benders Homemakers Club, Red Bud Quilt Guild Club, Evening Star Quilt Guild Club and Knit-Wits Knitting Group.
Surviving are four children and their spouses, Victoria and Dr. Tim Hobbs, of Nashville, Eric and Pat Williams, of Fishers, Elizabeth and Victor Warmke and Mary and Don Lawrence, of Waterville, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Herbert Owen; and sister, Francis Kimes.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Anderson, with Pastor Dennis Roberts officiating.
Entombment will be at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery in Anderson.
Due to Covid, private visitation will be prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society Leukemia Research.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
