FORT WAYNE — Ned Shippy, 89, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
He was born on March 20, 1934, in Corunna, Indiana, to Estel and Edna (Fisher) Shippy.
Ned was a 1952 graduate of Waterloo High School.
He was an Auburn Postal Mail Carrier for 32 years, before retiring in 1991. The last 10 years working for the Post Office he had a 10-12 mile route with 571 customers. He also owned and operated Shippy’s Steakhouse in Garrett for 13 years.
He spent 20 years of his retirement off and on between Auburn and Marco Island, Florida, golfing and socializing with family and friends.
He was a member of the Auburn Moose Lodge and enjoyed stopping in the Moose Lodge when in Marco Island.
He married Beverly Reinhart in 1953, at Corunna Church of Christ, and she survives in Fort Wayne. Ned and Beverly met when they were 8 and 9 years old and this August would have celebrated 70 years of marriage.
Also surviving are a son and daughter in law, Greg and Susan Shippy, of Auburn; daughter-in-law, Maureen Shippy, of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Justin Shippy, Michelle Shippy, Eric (Stephanie) Shippy, Tyler (Chelsea) Shippy, Alexandra Shippy and Cassidy Shippy; four great-grandchildren, Addison Shippy, Aubrey Shippy, Ayda Shippy and Cooper Shippy; and a sister Donna Hartman, of Corunna.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Gary Shippy and Doug Shippy; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nadine and Harlan Veerman.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday July 10, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with private burial at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn.
Calling is three hours prior to the service on Monday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Ned, to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or Stillwater Hospice.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
