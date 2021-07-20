KENDALLVILLE — Sandra Marie “Sandy” Simonton, 59, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born April 10, 1962, in Kendallville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Robert H. and Mary L. (Koch) Wilson.
Sandra graduated from Central Noble High School in 1979.
She married Powell Simonton of Kendallville on Oct. 26, 1991.
Sandra worked at The News-Sun and Courier Kendallville, Inc. She also was employed by Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic School in Avilla and by Cole Center Family YMCA in Kendallville.
Sandra enjoyed travel, often on the back of her husband’s Harley. In recent years, their trip destinations were divided between their daughter in California, and their son in Florida.
Sandra also enjoyed helping others through programs at a local fitness center, youth gymnastics coaching, physical education classes at Saint Mary’s and wellness programs at the YMCA.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Albion.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and by her father-in-law, Thomas Simonton.
Sandra is survived by her adoring husband, Powell Simonton, of Kendallville, Indiana; and is lovingly remembered by her daughter and son-in-law, Shaely Marie and Ryan Sturdevant, of San Diego, California; and her son, Shobi Powell Simonton, of Orlando, Florida; her brother, Steven Wayne (Melodee) Wilson, of Sarasota, Florida; three sisters, Ingrid (Kenton) Lochamire, of LaGrange, Monica Wilson, of Huntertown and Bonita Wilson, of Kendallville; her mother-in-law and step-father-in-law, Elaine and Dave Taulbee, of Kendallville; her sister-in-law, Penny (Todd) Allen, of Luther, Michigan; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held in Sandra’s memory at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Albion, with Father J. Steele officiating.
Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
Family and friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Harper Funeral Home, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, IN 46701.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
