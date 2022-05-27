KENDALLVILLE — Brenda Froelich, age 72, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
Brenda was born in Meadow Bluff, West Virginia, on July 17, 1949, to Forest Clayton Walkup and Ella Louise (Osborne) Walkup. Her parents preceded her in death.
She graduated from the first graduating class of East Noble High School in 1967.
She married Edwin James Froelich on May 22, 1971, at Mitchell Street Methodist Church in Kendallville. The couple just celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Brenda was a home interior designer. She also was employed with Fashion Crossroads, Kendallville Day Care Center and Early Adventures.
Survivors include her husband, Ed Froelich, of Kendallville; daughter, Amy and Neal Sloffer, of Fort Wayne; son, Todd and Jennifer Froelich, of Kendallville; five grandchildren, Calliope Froelich, Leigha Mathis, Abigail Raypole, Zachary Sloffer and Mackenzie Sloffer; two great-grandchildren, Delaney Raypole and Owen Raypole; and sister, Kathy Zimmerman, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Barbara Allen; and a great-grandson, Clayten Tingley.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will also be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Michael DiSanto officiating the service.
Burial will take place later at Lake View Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the family in care of Hite Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville..
