AUBURN — Amiee L. Perdue, 26, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at her home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on Dec. 17, 1996, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Arthur and Tina (Richey) Perdue.
Amiee was a 2015 graduate of DeKalb High School.
Amiee loved SpongeBob SquarePants, being outdoors and her trip to Walt Disney World through the Make-A-Wish America program. She also loved her family, especially her brother Josh, and enjoyed when they would sing and talk to her.
Surviving are her parents, Arthur and Tina Perdue, of Auburn; three siblings, Joshua Gibson, of Auburn, Tabitha Gibson, of Auburn and Jessica Coy, of Edinburgh; maternal grandmother, Pat Richey, of Auburn; five aunts and uncles, Kevin (Stacy) Perdue, of Columbus, Lisa Kinser, of Indianapolis, Joe Perdue, of Edinburgh, Dianna (Don) Lowman, of Auburn and Juanita Jackson, of Columbia City; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Peggy Larrison; paternal grandfather, Max Perdue; and maternal grandfather, Fred Richey.
Services will be at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Gail Norton officiating.
Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in rural Corunna.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
