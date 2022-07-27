Joan M. (Peters) Olds, age 84, of Golden Valley, Arizona, and formerly of Garrett, Indiana, died on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Arrangements handled by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home, Arizona.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 1:50 am
