COLUMBIA CITY — Beth Ann (Whitehead) Jones, 58, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the University of Chicago Recovery and Care Center.
She was born on Feb. 11, 1965, at Atlus Air Force Base in Altus, Oklahoma, to Bill and Lenora Whitehead.
Beth was a 1983 graduate of Washington High School, and later attended Indiana State University.
While attending ISU in 1985, Beth met the love of her life, Douglas Jones, whom she went on to marry on June 7, 1986. Together they had two sons, Aaron Todd and Madison Robert Jones.
In her free time, Beth loved to attend family gatherings, vacation, and spend as much time as possible with the people she loved.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas; and her sons, Aaron and Madison; her father, Bill Whitehead, of Washington, Indiana; her father-in-law, Bob Jones (Linda) of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her brother, Billy Whitehead (Jami), and her sister, Angie
Whitehead Norris (Travis), of Washington, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lenora Whitehead; and her mother-in-law, Gwen Jones.
Visitation for Beth will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Goodwin-Sievers Funeral Home in Washington.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following visitation beginning at 1 p.m., with Pastor Tony Franklin officiating.
Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Bethel Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at goodwinsievers.com.
Goodwin-Sievers Funeral Home is honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Beth and her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.