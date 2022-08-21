LIGONIER — Linda Lou Hartzler, age 83, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on July 31, 1939, the daughter of Claude and Mildred (Hitchell) Johnson.
On May 21, 1960, she married Larry N. Hartzler in Ligonier, Indiana.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Larry N. Hartzler, of Ligonier, Indiana; two children, Amy (Ted) Groff and Darrell Hartzler, both of Ligonier, Indiana; two grandchildren, Seth (Amanda) Groff, of Syracuse, Indiana, and Quinn (Jenna) Groff, of Topeka, Indiana; a great-granddaughter, Eleanor Groff; and a sister, Lois (Howard) Genz, of Jane, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dean Johnson; and a sister, Patricia Crumley.
Linda was a member of Burr Oak Church in Ligonier, Indiana for 60 years and served with Bible Study Fellowship for nearly 40 years. She was very passionate about Operation Christmas Child and has been volunteering with them for more than 10 years.
A funeral service will be held in Linda’s honor on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Pastor Tim Yazel will officiate.
Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home.
There will also be calling from 9-11 a.m., prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be given in Linda’s honor, to Operation Christmas Child, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or the Rafiki Foundation, P.O. Box 1988, Eustis, FL 32727.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
