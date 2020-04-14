AVILLA — Belinda Lynn Dobson, 48, of Avilla, Indiana, died unexpectedly, at home on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 social restrictions, visitation and funeral services will not be held at Harvest Community Church, as previously published.
A private funeral service for 10 family members only, will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Brad Darr officiating.
Visitation will be open, but limited to 10 people at a time, prior to the service at 11 a.m.
Burial will take place at Sweet Cemetery, near Albion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.