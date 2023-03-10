BUTLER — Chantel Maree Wells, 30, died on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, as a result of an auto accident on U.S. 6.
She was born on Feb. 3, 1993, in Auburn, Indiana. Her parents are Kimberly (Smyth) and Dicky Reed, of Hamilton and Lynn Wells, of Corunna.
Chantel was a 2011 graduate of Hamilton High School.
Along with her parents, she is survived by two daughters and two sons, Emery Fry, Finley Fry, Asher Taylor and Paxton Taylor, all at home in Butler; brothers and sister, Dustin Beber, of Fort Wayne, Ryder Reed, of Hamilton and Holleigh (Nate Nelson) Reed, of White Lake, Michigan; grandparents, Jim Smyth, of Butler, Jackie Smyth, of Hamilton, Dick Reed Sr., of Butler, Becky Reed, of Wolcottville, Mike and Nancy Wells, of Auburn, Joyce Tetzloff; and all her aunts, uncles and cousins whom she loved dearly and were an important part of her life.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, IN 46793, with Jeff Alexander officiating.
Calling is on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 2-6 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Chantel, to the family c/o Kimberly Reed, to be used for the children’s future education.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
