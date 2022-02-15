LAGRANGE — Philip Samuel Miller, 75, of rural LaGrange, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Phil was born on April 20, 1946, in Greenwood, Delaware, to Ira and Ellen (Swartzendruber) Miller.
Phil grew up in Dry Fork, West Virginia, where he graduated from Mountaineer High School. He furthered his education at Nashville Diesel Institute. Phil was proud of his West Virginia heritage and made many lifelong friends there. For more than 50 years, he gathered there with his family and friends for their annual deer hunting get-together. He loved to reminisce and tell stories about his early years in the hills of West Virginia.
Phil spent many years as an over-the-road truck driver. While working in Harrisonburg, Virginia, he met the love of his life, Rose Mishler. They were married on Sept. 1, 1973, at Shore Church and resided in LaGrange. Phil and Rose farmed in Busby, Alberta, Canada, from 1975-77, and then returned to LaGrange County, where they have resided since. They currently operate Super Blend, Inc.
Phil was a soft spoken, kind, generous, humble and caring man. He made friends easily wherever he traveled or lived. He loved NASCAR, antique John Deere tractors, duct tape, caulk and pie. But most of all he loved Rose, and spending time with family. He was a devoted husband, son, brother, and uncle. He was a very special uncle to all of his nieces and nephews and was especially fond of his great-nieces and nephews.
Phil was a member of the LaGrange Church of God and an active member of the Steuben County Antique Power Association.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rose Marie Miller, of LaGrange; his 105-year-old father, Ira S. Miller, of Dry Fork, West Virginia; one brother, David (Susan) Miller, of Dry Fork, West Virginia; four sisters, Mary Lou Edmands, of Hagerstown, Maryland, Debra (David) Welch, of Oakland, Maryland, Keren (Rodney Palmer) Miller, of Accident, Maryland, and Naomi (Sheldon) Martin, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law, Michele Miller, of Sarasota Florida, Mary Mishler, of LaGrange, Indiana, Ruth (Ed) Basinger, of Hesston, Kansas, and Retha Filhart, of Coleman, Michigan; brother-in-law, James Mishler, of LaGrange, Indiana; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding Philip in death are his mother, Ellen Miller; stepmother, Mary Olive Miller; brother, Jonathan Miller; and brothers-in-law, Danny Edmands, Eric Osborne and John Wesley Mishler.
Viewing will be held at Shore Church on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., and on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, from 10-11 a.m., with the funeral service to begin at 11 a.m.
Burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Memorial donations in Philip’s memory may be directed to Steuben County Antique Power Association, 9284 W. C.R. 400S, Hudson, IN 46747 or Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center, P.O. Box 198, LaGrange, IN 46761.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
