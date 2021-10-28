NAPPANEE — Mandy L. Havert, 51, of Nappanee, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
Mandy was born on Oct. 21, 1970, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Jack and Karen Wirick. Her parents preceded her in death.
On May 10, 1997, in Rome City, Indiana, Mandy married Nik Havert, who survives.
Mandy is survived by her husband, Nik, and their daughter, Crystal Patton, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and her children, Liam Beyer, Luke Beyer and Levi Markland. She is also survived by her brothers, Kris Wirick, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Jeff Wirick, of Cosperville, Indiana; her step-sister-in-law Kama (Jacquelyn Clapper) Erpelding, of LaOtto, Indiana; and step-mother-in-law, Linda Wirick, of Syracuse, Indiana; and her fur babies, Benny and Lily.
Mandy was the Graduate Outreach Services Librarian for Hesburgh Library at the University of Notre Dame.
She was a member of the American Library Association, a published author in several academic library journals, and a volunteer for Westville Prison Education Initiative and for St. Dominic Catholic Church in Bremen, Indiana.
She graduated from Ball State University in 1996, with a Bachelor’s Degree in History, and from Indiana-Purdue University in Indianapolis in 2007, with a Master’s Degree in Library Science.
Together with Nik, she enjoyed traveling the world, good food, live music, art, Tennessee Titans football, exploring other cultures, and striving for the betterment of others by improving access to education and practicing compassion for all. They especially enjoyed traveling to Angers, France, Vienna, Austria, and Austin, Texas.
Mandy was a caring person, who always had a shoulder you could lean on. Mandy’s caring spirit continues as an organ and tissue donor. Her gift will allow many others to have a better life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Dominic Catholic Church 803 W. Bike St., Bremen, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m., until the time of the service.
Burial will be at a later date at Cosperville Cemetery, Wawaka.
The services will be available livestreamed on the Halbritter-Wickens Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/halbritterwickensfuneralservices/
Online condolences may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Elkhart County, https://elkharthumanesociety.org/ or to the Moreau College Initiative, https://33976.thankyou4caring.org/moreau-college-initiative.
Arrangement handled by Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Service, Niles, Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.