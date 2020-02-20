GARRETT — Agnes I. Rugman, 96, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Wells County, Indiana, on Jan. 6, 1924, to Thurl and Pearl (Jack) Green.
She was a graduate of Waterloo High School and a homemaker.
Agnes married Paul Rugman on July 4, 1944, in Auburn, Indiana, and he passed away on June 27, 1992.
Surviving are two daughters, Carol Gunion, of Fort Wayne, and Ellen (Tim) Powers, of Evansville; a daughter-in-law, Betty Rugman, of Camden, South Carolina; three grandsons, Bill Rugman, Ben Rugman and Pete Gunion.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, George Rugman, who just passed away on Jan. 3, 2020; a brother, Max Green; and a sister, Ruth Green.
Services are at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Her son-in-law, the Rev. Tim Powers, will officiate.
Calling is one hour prior to the service Monday, from 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice or LaOtto Fire Department.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
