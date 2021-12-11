Norman Hartman, age 76, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Hartman are pending with Hite Funeral Home.
Updated: December 11, 2021 @ 12:43 am
