FORT WAYNE — Donald Eugene “Donnie” Winebrenner, 54, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Born in Columbia City, Indiana, Donnie was a son of Jerry Winebrenner Sr., and the late Sonja Winebrenner.
He graduated from Columbia City High School.
During his working career, Donnie was an ASC Certified mechanic with Chevrolet, Nissan, and Toyota, prior to becoming a hazmat material truck driver.
You could often find Donnie in the woods, mushroom hunting, deer hunting, and fishing. Donnie was always keeping active at his home and rarely sat down.
Surviving are his wife, Melody (Biddle) Winebrenner; children, Brady, Brianna, Donald Jr., Jennifer, and Darrin; three grandchildren; siblings, Kim (Steve) Easterday, Kelly Winebrenner and Ned (Kim) Raver.
Donnie was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Winebrenner Jr.
Per Donnie’s wishes, there will be no public services.
Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
