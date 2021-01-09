AUBURN — Michael Robert Kessler, age 58, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, with his family by his side.
He was born on Feb. 23, 1962, in Auburn, to John and Janet (Newport) Kessler.
He was a 1981 graduate of DeKalb High School and he went on to attend Ivy Tech College in Fort Wayne.
Mike worked for Stamets Tool and Engineering in Auburn for 26 years.
He loved playing the guitar and over the years he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.
Survivors include his mother, Janet L. Kessler, of Auburn; sisters and brother-in-law, Michelle Kessler, of Auburn and Marla and Pete Stamas, of Dayton, Ohio; nephew, Nick Stamas, of Dayton, Ohio; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Kessler.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020, prior to the funeral service from 10-11 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 111 E. Ludwig Road, Suite 105, Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Per the Gov. Holcomb’s mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required. There will only be 25 people allowed inside the funeral home for visitation at one time, so visitors may need to be prepared to wait outside.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
