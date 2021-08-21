COLUMBIA CITY — Marilyn K. Reaser, 72, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Born on Sept. 6, 1948, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was the daughter of Samuel and Hilda (Kiger) Warren.
Growing up in Fort Wayne, Marilyn graduated from Northside High School with the Class of 1966.
On July 11, 1969, she married Howard Reaser.
Over the years, Marilyn had worked for ITT and GE. In December 2001, Marilyn and Howard moved to Apple Valley in Howard, Ohio, and Columbia City in December 2018.
She loved studying the Bible and had a passion for the Lord. She was a member of Columbia City Church of The Nazarene and attended Church of Chapel Hill in Mt. Vernon, Ohio.
She loved spending time with her family and friends, and she adored her three great-grandchildren. Marilyn enjoyed crafts, making greeting cards and had belonged to a stamping club. She also enjoyed playing cards, various games and spending time at the lake, traveling and nature.
Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, Howard Reaser; son, Aaron (Maria) Reaser; grandchildren, Kurtis Reaser and Rachel Reaser; great-grandchildren, Mia, Octavia and Zaria; and sister, Sue (Doug Wages) Warren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Church of The Nazarene, 506 N. Main St., Columbia City, with visitation an hour prior.
Pastor Tom Beers will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be given in Marilyn's memory to Church of The Nazarene.
Arrangements are with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Marilyn's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
