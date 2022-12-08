LIGONIER — Mary Alice Raber, 79, of Ligonier, (district: 28), died at 4:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at her residence. Visitation will be after 2 p.m. on Thursday and all day Friday at the family's residence, 8769 N. C.R.700W, Ligonier. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Ferman Miller residence, 8600 N. C.R. 700W, Ligonier. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
