George Hefley

FREMONT — George William Hefley, age 64, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Nov. 23, 1958, in Muncie, Indiana, to Lewis William "Bill" and Carolyn (Rudd) Hefley.
George graduated from Angola High School in 1977. He played basketball and football for Angola, and carried that love for sports throughout his life. George also played Junior College Football for Joliet College, in Illinois. He later played many years for the semi pro Kokomo Mustangs and the Fort Wayne Rhinos football teams.
He was a lifetime electrician. George retired as a union electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local #305, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
George married the love of his life, Nancy (Swinehart) on Nov. 28, 1998, in Fremont, Indiana. They were always together and enjoyed a wonderful life together.
He also enjoyed being a part of his children and grandchildren’s lives. George was also very involved in youth sports, helping coach many of Fremont’s youth until his final days. He loved hunting, fishing, his dogs, Delta and Thor, going to the gun range, and sports.
Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Hefley, of Fremont, Indiana; wife, Nancy Hefley, of Fremont, Indiana; children, Abbey Hefley, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Ashley Hefley (Mark Castner), of Angola, Indiana, Austin Hefley, of Orland, Indiana, Michael Klavinski, of Hudson, Indiana, and Melissa Klavinski, of Fremont, Indiana; grandchildren, Rylee Boyd, Tabitha Castner, Ethan Castner, Devan Castner, Jaylin White and Camdin Hefley; great-granddaughter, Haisley Bailer; and sisters, Ginny (Jack) Kessler, of Sun City, Florida, and Lori (Dennis) Fulton, of Fremont, Indiana. He also leaves behind many close childhood friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lewis William "Bill" Hefley, on Nov. 23, 1993.
A visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Fremont Youth League, P.O. Box 242, Fremont, IN 46737 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
