LIGONIER — Dennis Raymond Hoover, 69, of Ligonier, Indiana, was welcomed into heaven on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 26, 1951, in Tiffin, Ohio, to Raymond and Nona (Kuhn) Wax Hoover.
He graduated in 1969, from Calvert High School.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Medic in the Vietnam War.
After returning, he got his Nursing Degree at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, and worked as a nurse at a hospital in Tiffin, Ohio, and continued his nursing career in a long term care facility in Ligonier, Indiana. He then worked at Depew’s HVAC company, and later went on to work at Kidd & Company for many years, before retiring from Kraft.
He is survived by four brothers, Wayne (Sara) Wax and Stephen (Kayleen) Hoover, both of Tiffin, Ohio, Eugene Hoover, of Ligonier, Indiana, and David (Randa) Hoover, of Milford, Indiana; two sisters, Alice Dougherty, of Findlay, Ohio, and Margaret (Larry) Phelps, of Tiffin, Ohio; as well as a brother-in-law, Charles W. Weininger, of Tiffin, Ohio; and an aunt, Marilyn Anderson, of Tiffin, Ohio; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Nancy Weininger and Susan Hoover; along with a brother-in-law, Charles Doughtery.
Dennis was an avid reader, with a vast knowledge of the Scriptures from the Holy Bible. He will forever be remembered for his many friendships, his ability to light up a room as well as his love for all animals.
His hobbies included tending to flowers and his garden, sculpting and painting his creations, frequenting yard sales and collecting antiques.
A gathering for friends and family will take place at 6 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home on Monday, June 7, 2021, followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m., honoring his life.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
