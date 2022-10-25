GARRETT — Norma Jean Johnson, age 85, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Garrett.
She was born on Oct. 24, 1936, in Waterloo, Indiana, to Maurice and Marvelle (Schuller) Stark. She graduated from Concord-Spencer High School in 1954.
Norma married William “Bill” E. Johnson on June 30, 2001, in Auburn. He resides in Garrett.
She worked at Charleston Metal Products in Waterloo for more than 30 years, retiring in 2004.
She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
Survivors include husband, Bill Johnson, of Garrett; daughters and son-in-law, Deborah Scheibelhut, of Auburn and Stephanie and Steven Mix, of Garrett; stepdaughters and sons-in-law; Victoria and Tom Lomont, of Fort Wayne and Julie and Maurie Lothamer, of Angola; multiple grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; multiple step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; and step-great-great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Maurie and Kathy Stark, of Auburn; and sister and brother-in-law, Etta and Duane Creager, of Waterloo.
Norma was preceded in death by her mother, Marvelle Freeze; her father, Maurice Stark; two sons, Michael Wood and Christopher Wood; her second husband; C. Bruce Baker; granddaughter, Dana Wood; great-grandson, Aiden Knox; and two sisters, Darlene Baker and Sonja Martin.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, from 5-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the Funeral Mass at the church from 1-2 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
A rosary service will be held immediately following the visitation on Wednesday evening at 7, at the funeral home.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., in Auburn, with Father Mark Enemali officiating.
Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in St. Joe.
Memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn, IN 46706 and Masses.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
