MCCLISH LAKE — Lee Kathlen Marki, 77, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at her home on McClish Lake in Hudson, Indiana.
She was born on May 17, 1946, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Norman and Laura (Stinson) Steffen. They preceded her in death.
Lee married Paul Marki on May 4, 1968, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and he survives at McClish Lake in Hudson.
She graduated from nursing school in 1968, and earned her master’s degree at Missouri.
Lee was the director of women’s health at Aurora Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and then for Parkview. She worked as a nurse for 50 years.
She served as President of NAACOG in Fort Wayne and Milwaukee. Lee taught at the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne and for Brown Mackie in Fort Wayne.
She enjoyed volunteering at CASA for 10 years.
Lee enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She loved reading, sewing, bird watching and animals.
Also surviving are two brothers and sisters-in-law, Norman and Jan Steffen and David and Dolly Steffen; son and daughter-in-law, David and Terri Marki; and two grandchildren, Payton Marki and Nicole Marki.
She also will be missed dearly by numerous family members and friends.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett, with the Rev. Keaton Christiansen officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, prior to the service at the church.
A graveside service will take place at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Prince of Peace Cemetery, 8506 W. 575 S, Hudson, Indiana.
Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett, Indiana.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
